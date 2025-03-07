Old Dominion Monarchs play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers (16-15, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (17-14, 9-9 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 12:30 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (16-15, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (17-14, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Georgia State in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Monarchs are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Old Dominion is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 9-10 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Old Dominion scores 67.5 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 67.4 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 11.4 points. En’Dya Buford is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Mya Williams is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.9 points. Mikyla Tolivert is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 24.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 13.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.