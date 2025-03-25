Oklahoma State, North Texas square off in NIT

North Texas Mean Green (26-8, 15-5 AAC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-17, 7-14 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (26-8, 15-5 AAC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-17, 7-14 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and North Texas play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cowboys have gone 7-14 against Big 12 teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mean Green are 15-5 against AAC opponents. North Texas is third in college basketball allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Oklahoma State scores 73.4 points, 13.5 more per game than the 59.9 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cowboys. Jamyron Keller is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Atin Wright is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mean Green. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

