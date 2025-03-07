Oklahoma State Cowgirls play the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-16, 6-14 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (24-5, 14-4 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-16, 6-14 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (24-5, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Oklahoma State and Texas Tech play in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cowgirls’ record in Big 12 games is 14-4, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 14.0 assists per game led by Jadyn Wooten averaging 3.4.

The Red Raiders are 6-14 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 2.1.

Oklahoma State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stailee Heard is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Maupin is averaging 13.2 points for the Red Raiders. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

