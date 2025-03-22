Oklahoma State and South Dakota State square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-3, 19-0 Summit) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (25-6, 15-5 Big 12) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-3, 19-0 Summit) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (25-6, 15-5 Big 12)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowgirls -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oklahoma State plays No. 24 South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowgirls’ record in Big 12 play is 15-5, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference games. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 13.8 assists per game led by Jadyn Wooten averaging 3.5.

The Jackrabbits are 19-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State leads the Summit allowing only 61.4 points per game while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Oklahoma State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stailee Heard is averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paige Meyer is averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.