Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa Hawkeyes meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Iowa Hawkeyes (23-10, 12-9 Big Ten) at Oklahoma Sooners (26-7, 13-6 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma squares off against Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners have gone 13-6 against SEC opponents, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma averages 21.8 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Payton Verhulst with 4.0.

The Hawkeyes are 12-9 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.5 per game Iowa allows. Iowa has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Verhulst is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals. Raegan Beers is shooting 63.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lucy Olsen is averaging 17.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McCabe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

