Oklahoma meets Georgia in SEC Tournament

Georgia Bulldogs (13-18, 5-12 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (23-6, 11-5 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (13-18, 5-12 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (23-6, 11-5 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Oklahoma squares off against Georgia in the SEC Tournament.

The Sooners’ record in SEC play is 11-5, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma scores 86.7 points and has outscored opponents by 17.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-12 in SEC play. Georgia allows 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Oklahoma makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Georgia averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oklahoma allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 16.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trinity Turner is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Mia Woolfolk is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 57.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.