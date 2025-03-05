Oklahoma hosts No. 15 Missouri following Grill’s 28-point performance

Missouri Tigers (21-8, 10-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-12, 4-12 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (21-8, 10-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-12, 4-12 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Missouri faces Oklahoma after Caleb Grill scored 28 points in Missouri’s 97-93 overtime loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Sooners are 11-5 on their home court. Oklahoma is 3-4 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 10-6 in conference play. Missouri averages 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 78.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 71.8 Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Sooners. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games.

Grill is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 steals. Mark Mitchell is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 87.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.