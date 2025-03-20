Ohio State Buckeyes and Montana State Bobcats play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (30-3, 20-1 Big Sky) at Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 5:30 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (30-3, 20-1 Big Sky) at Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -14.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Ohio State faces Montana State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes are 14-6 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Bobcats are 20-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is the best team in the Big Sky allowing only 55.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Ohio State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Montana State scores 9.0 more points per game (72.5) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Natalie Picton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 16.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

