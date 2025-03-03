Ohio hosts Eastern Michigan following Terry’s 25-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (15-14, 8-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-13, 10-6 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (15-14, 8-8 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-13, 10-6 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Ohio after Jalen Terry scored 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 84-73 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bobcats are 12-2 on their home court. Ohio is third in the MAC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Jackson Paveletzke averaging 7.4.

The Eagles have gone 8-8 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Da’Sean Nelson averaging 2.3.

Ohio averages 79.6 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 76.3 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bobcats. AJ Brown is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terry is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Eagles. Nelson is averaging 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

