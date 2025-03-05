Ogayemi, Sam Houston Bearkats to visit Mbengue, UTEP Miners

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-14, 5-11 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-17, 3-13 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-14, 5-11 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-17, 3-13 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes UTEP and Sam Houston will play on Thursday.

The Miners have gone 7-7 at home. UTEP has a 5-13 record against teams above .500.

The Bearkats are 5-11 in conference games. Sam Houston is fourth in the CUSA allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

UTEP averages 60.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 62.8 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UTEP allows.

The Miners and Bearkats square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 12.8 points. Ndack Mbengue is shooting 53.6% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is shooting 50.7% and averaging 12.1 points for the Bearkats. Sydnee Kemp is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 54.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

