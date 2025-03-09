Odom’s 20 lead Tulsa past Wichita State 73-63

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dwon Odom had 20 points in Tulsa’s 73-63 victory over Wichita State on Sunday. Odom went…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dwon Odom had 20 points in Tulsa’s 73-63 victory over Wichita State on Sunday.

Odom went 9 of 15 from the field for the Golden Hurricane (12-19, 6-12 American Athletic Conference). Keaston Willis, Jared Garcia and Tyshawn Archie all added 11points.

The Shockers (18-13, 8-10) were led by Corey Washington, who recorded 14 points and eight rebounds. Harlond Beverly added 11 points for Wichita State. Xavier Bell also had 10 points.

Tulsa entered halftime tied with Wichita State 27-27. Odom paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Ian Smikle’s layup with 17:40 left in the second half gave Tulsa the lead for good at 31-29.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

