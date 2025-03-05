O’Connor’s 26 lead George Mason over La Salle 69-62

Brayden O'Connor scored 26 points as George Mason beat La Salle 69-62 on Wednesday.

George Mason head coach Tony Skinn reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP/Morry Gash) FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brayden O'Connor scored 26 points as George Mason beat La Salle 69-62 on Wednesday.

O’Connor also added five assists for the Patriots (23-7, 14-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Haynes scored 22 points while going 8 of 11 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Darius Maddox had 17 points and went 7 of 14 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

Jahlil White led the Explorers (12-18, 4-14) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Corey McKeithan added 12 points, four assists and four steals for La Salle. Deuce Jones also had 12 points. The loss was the Explorers’ eighth straight.

Haynes scored 14 points in the first half and George Mason went into halftime trailing 33-26. O’Connor scored 21 points in the second half to help lead George Mason to the seven-point victory.

Both teams wrap up the regular season on Saturday. George Mason visits Richmond and La Salle takes on Saint Joseph’s at home.

Second-place George Mason trails VCU by one game. VCU finishes with a home game against Dayton on Friday.

