Oakland plays Green Bay in Horizon League Tournament

Green Bay Phoenix (4-27, 2-18 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-17, 11-9 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 7…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-27, 2-18 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-17, 11-9 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Green Bay.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 11-9 against Horizon League opponents, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Allen David Mukeba Jr. leads the Golden Grizzlies with 7.6 boards.

The Phoenix are 2-18 in Horizon League play. Green Bay is sixth in the Horizon League with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Roy averaging 4.6.

Oakland’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Oakland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mukeba is averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. D.Q. Cole is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Johnson is shooting 57.1% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

