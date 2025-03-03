Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Green Bay Phoenix play in Horizon League Tournament

Green Bay Phoenix (4-27, 2-18 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-17, 11-9 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 7…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-27, 2-18 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-17, 11-9 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Green Bay in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 11-9 against Horizon League opponents, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Oakland is third in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Phoenix’s record in Horizon League games is 2-18. Green Bay has a 3-19 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oakland’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Oakland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen David Mukeba Jr. is shooting 56.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is averaging 14 points for the Phoenix. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.