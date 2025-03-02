Nye leads No. 20 Alabama against No. 13 Oklahoma after 28-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 10-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (22-6, 10-5 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 10-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (22-6, 10-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Alabama visits No. 13 Oklahoma after Aaliyah Nye scored 28 points in Alabama’s 88-85 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Sooners are 12-2 in home games. Oklahoma is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide have gone 10-5 against SEC opponents. Alabama has a 20-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oklahoma makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Alabama has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Crimson Tide face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Raegan Beers is shooting 67.8% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sarah Ashlee Barker is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Crimson Tide. Nye is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

