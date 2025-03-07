Notre Dame plays in ACC Tournament against the Cal

California Golden Bears (25-7, 13-6 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4, 16-2 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m.…

California Golden Bears (25-7, 13-6 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4, 16-2 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Notre Dame and Cal play in the ACC Tournament.

The Fighting Irish have gone 16-2 against ACC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Notre Dame ranks third in college basketball with 29.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 7.6.

The Golden Bears’ record in ACC action is 13-6. Cal is sixth in the ACC with 15.4 assists per game led by Kayla Williams averaging 3.9.

Notre Dame makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Cal has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Fighting Irish. Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ioanna Krimili averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Ugonne Onyiah is shooting 62.0% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

