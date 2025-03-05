Notre Dame hosts Stanford after Raynaud’s 26-point outing

Stanford Cardinal (19-10, 11-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-17, 6-12 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Stanford Cardinal (19-10, 11-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-17, 6-12 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Notre Dame after Maxime Raynaud scored 26 points in Stanford’s 73-68 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-5 in home games. Notre Dame is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Cardinal have gone 11-7 against ACC opponents. Stanford is seventh in the ACC allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Notre Dame is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.8% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford averages 74.3 points per game, 2.0 more than the 72.3 Notre Dame allows to opponents.

The Fighting Irish and Cardinal match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 21.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Raynaud is shooting 47.2% and averaging 20.2 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.