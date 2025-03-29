Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles weighing tough decision to return to college or enter WNBA draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Olivia Miles hasn’t made up her mind yet whether she’ll enter the WNBA draft or return…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Olivia Miles hasn’t made up her mind yet whether she’ll enter the WNBA draft or return to Notre Dame for her final season.

The 5-foot-10 guard is a projected lottery pick in the draft, which takes place in New York on April 14. Usually players have about two weeks before the draft date to decide. Those still competing in the Elite Eight and beyond are given about 48 hours after their last game to decide.

“I truly do not know what I want to do,” Miles said to reporters in the Irish locker room after the 71-62 loss to TCU. “I literally have no idea. I need to make a few calls and talk to some people. I’m very blessed because I’m in a great position. I could come back and have another year of college or I could play on a good team in the (WNBA).”

For the longest time, it was assumed that Miles would be leaving college for the pros after the season ended. She left the door open a little bit Saturday.

“Either way, I don’t think I’d lose out,” she said.

Miles scored just 10 points in the loss, playing 23 minutes. She acknowledged the ankle injury she sustained in the first round has been tough to play through.

The 22-year-old is draft-eligible, having been in college for four seasons. She has a year of eligibility left after sitting out last season while recovering from a knee injury she suffered at the end of the 2022-23 regular season.

Miles started all 34 games this season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

“I love college; I think I’ve outgrown it,” Miles said. “That kind of makes my decision tougher to stay.”

The quick turnaround from college to the WNBA season, which starts May 16, isn’t easy for any college player. Miles said that won’t be the only factor in making her choice.

“I trust in myself for whatever decision I make. Either decision would be good for me. I’m just trusting in myself. I’ll be confident in my decision that I make, for sure.”

