Notre Dame and Michigan play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Michigan Wolverines (23-10, 13-8 Big Ten) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5, 17-3 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (23-10, 13-8 Big Ten) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5, 17-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -14.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Notre Dame and Michigan play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC games is 17-3, and their record is 10-2 against non-conference opponents. Notre Dame has a 25-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolverines are 13-8 in Big Ten play. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Syla Swords averaging 6.2.

Notre Dame scores 85.4 points, 19.4 more per game than the 66.0 Michigan gives up. Michigan has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Fighting Irish. Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Swords is averaging 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jordan Hobbs is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

