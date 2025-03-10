Northwestern State takes on Texas A&M-CC in Southland Tournament

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-16, 7-13 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (15-14, 12-8 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-16, 7-13 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (15-14, 12-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State squares off against Texas A&M-CC in the Southland Tournament.

The Demons have gone 12-8 against Southland opponents, with a 3-6 record in non-conference play. Northwestern State is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Islanders’ record in Southland action is 7-13. Texas A&M-CC is fifth in the Southland with 13.0 assists per game led by Mireia Aguado averaging 3.1.

Northwestern State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.9 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaeda Whitner is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 4.8 points. Paige Allen is shooting 39.4% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

