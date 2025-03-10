Northwestern State Demons play in Southland Tournament against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-13, 13-8 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (16-15, 12-8 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-13, 13-8 Southland) vs. Northwestern State Demons (16-15, 12-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State and Texas A&M-CC play in the Southland Tournament.

The Demons have gone 12-8 against Southland teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Northwestern State is sixth in the Southland with 13.4 assists per game led by Addison Patterson averaging 3.1.

The Islanders are 13-8 against Southland opponents.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC scores 8.2 more points per game (76.2) than Northwestern State gives up (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Patterson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.