Northern Kentucky takes down Youngstown State 88-79

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Robinson scored 24 points as Northern Kentucky beat Youngstown State 88-79 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Robinson had seven rebounds for the Norse (16-15, 11-9 Horizon League). Josh Dilling scored 23 points and added five rebounds. Sam Vinson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.

Juwan Maxey led the Penguins (19-12, 13-7) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Ty Harper added 21 points and five assists for Youngstown State. Cris Carroll finished with 14 points and two steals.

Youngstown State came into the day a game back of second-place teams Milwaukee and Cleveland State, who also played Saturday.

