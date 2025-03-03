Northern Kentucky plays Detroit Mercy in Horizon League Tournament

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-23, 4-16 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (16-15, 11-9 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7…

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-23, 4-16 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (16-15, 11-9 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Detroit Mercy.

The Norse have gone 11-9 against Horizon League opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 2.3.

The Titans are 4-16 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 71.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 75.1 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 66.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.1 Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 16.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Titans: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

