Northern Kentucky hosts Galette and Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (19-11, 13-6 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-15, 10-9 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Northern Kentucky after Nico Galette scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 81-77 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Norse are 10-6 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Penguins are 13-6 in conference matchups. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon League giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Northern Kentucky averages 70.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 71.6 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 5.3 more points per game (77.1) than Northern Kentucky allows (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

EJ Farmer is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Penguins. Juwan Maxey is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.