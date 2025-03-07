Northern Illinois plays Central Michigan on 15-game road slide

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-25, 1-16 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-16, 7-10 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-25, 1-16 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-16, 7-10 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois travels to Central Michigan looking to break its 15-game road slide.

The Chippewas have gone 8-5 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 1-16 in MAC play. Northern Illinois averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 3-14 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Central Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Chippewas. Kyler Vanderjagt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Dent Jr. is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Huskies. Quentin Jones is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 70.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.