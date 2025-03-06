Northern Illinois faces Central Michigan on 15-game road skid

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-25, 1-16 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-16, 7-10 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-25, 1-16 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-16, 7-10 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois will aim to break its 15-game road skid when the Huskies take on Central Michigan.

The Chippewas are 8-5 on their home court. Central Michigan scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 1-16 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 5-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Central Michigan is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois’ 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ugnius Jarusevicius is shooting 52.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Chippewas. Jakobi Heady is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Quentin Jones is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 70.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

