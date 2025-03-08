Northern Colorado plays in Big Sky Tournament against the Portland State

Portland State Vikings (4-23, 1-17 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (13-16, 6-12 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (4-23, 1-17 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (13-16, 6-12 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and Portland State meet in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bears have gone 6-12 against Big Sky opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Northern Colorado has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 1-17 in Big Sky play. Portland State is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Northern Colorado scores 64.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 68.8 Portland State allows. Portland State’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: London Gamble is averaging 10.3 points for the Bears. Aniah Hall is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Vikings: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

