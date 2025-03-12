Northern Colorado and Montana play for Big Sky Championship

Montana Grizzlies (24-9, 17-3 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (25-8, 17-3 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT…

Montana Grizzlies (24-9, 17-3 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (25-8, 17-3 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Montana in the Big Sky Championship.

The Bears have gone 17-3 against Big Sky opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Northern Colorado is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies are 17-3 in Big Sky play. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 4.9.

Northern Colorado scores 80.8 points, 8.2 more per game than the 72.6 Montana allows. Montana averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northern Colorado allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Montana won the last meeting 86-78 on Feb. 7. Money Williams scored 19 to help lead Montana to the win, and Quinn Denker scored 21 points for Northern Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jaron Rillie is averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Pridgen is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Williams is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

