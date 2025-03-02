Northern Arizona plays Idaho State, seeks 25th victory this season

Idaho State Bengals (13-15, 8-9 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (24-6, 15-2 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (13-15, 8-9 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (24-6, 15-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Lumberjacks take on the Idaho State.

The Lumberjacks are 11-1 in home games. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 16.6 assists per game led by Taylor Feldman averaging 3.7.

The Bengals are 8-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Halle Wright averaging 12.0.

Northern Arizona averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 62.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 71.8 Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Bengals meet Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Glancey is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Nyah Moran is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophia Covello is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 9.5 points. Tasia Jordan is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

