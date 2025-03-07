Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take on the Eastern Washington Eagles in Big Sky Tournament

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-21, 6-12 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-14, 8-10 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-21, 6-12 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-14, 8-10 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Eastern Washington.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Big Sky games is 8-10, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Northern Arizona is second in the Big Sky with 14.9 assists per game led by Jayden Jackson averaging 3.5.

The Eagles are 6-12 against Big Sky teams. Eastern Washington ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 13.7 assists per game led by Nic McClain averaging 3.8.

Northern Arizona is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.8% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 23.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

Emmett Marquardt is averaging nine points for the Eagles. Andrew Cook is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

