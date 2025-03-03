Northern Arizona faces Idaho State following McLaughlin’s 35-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-14, 7-10 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (15-13, 10-7 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (16-14, 7-10 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (15-13, 10-7 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Idaho State after Trenton McLaughlin scored 35 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-73 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bengals have gone 10-3 at home. Idaho State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 74.7 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Lumberjacks are 7-10 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona ranks second in the Big Sky with 14.9 assists per game led by Jayden Jackson averaging 3.5.

Idaho State averages 74.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.5 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bengals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Lumberjacks. McLaughlin is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

