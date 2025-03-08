Northeastern visits Hofstra on 10-game road slide

Northeastern Huskies (3-23, 2-15 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-15, 8-9 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern Huskies (3-23, 2-15 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-15, 8-9 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will look to end its 10-game road losing streak when the Huskies visit Hofstra.

The Pride have gone 7-6 in home games. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zyheima Swint averaging 5.0.

The Huskies are 2-15 in CAA play. Northeastern is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Hofstra averages 57.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 67.7 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Huskies square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is shooting 29.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abigail Jegede is averaging 16.2 points for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 55.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 51.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

