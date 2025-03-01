Northeastern visits Hampton following Jegede’s 21-point game

Northeastern Huskies (2-22, 1-14 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-20, 2-13 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern…

Northeastern Huskies (2-22, 1-14 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-20, 2-13 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Hampton after Abigail Jegede scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 71-51 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates are 3-10 in home games. Hampton has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

The Huskies are 1-14 in CAA play. Northeastern is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

Hampton is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. Aisha Dabo is shooting 36.7% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Yirsy Queliz is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.3 points. Jegede is shooting 34.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 49.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

