North Texas takes on East Carolina in AAC Tournament

East Carolina Pirates (17-14, 9-10 AAC) vs. North Texas Eagles (23-7, 15-3 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

East Carolina Pirates (17-14, 9-10 AAC) vs. North Texas Eagles (23-7, 15-3 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays in the AAC Tournament against East Carolina.

The Eagles have gone 15-3 against AAC opponents, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. North Texas averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Pirates are 9-10 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 9.0.

North Texas makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). East Carolina has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 38.1% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Desiree Wooten is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jayla Hearp is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 9.7 points. Joyner is averaging 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.