North Texas squares off against Furman in NIT matchup

Furman Paladins (25-9, 13-8 SoCon) at North Texas Mean Green (24-8, 15-5 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Furman Paladins (25-9, 13-8 SoCon) at North Texas Mean Green (24-8, 15-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Furman in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green have gone 15-5 against AAC opponents, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. North Texas scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Paladins are 13-8 against SoCon opponents. Furman averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

North Texas scores 68.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 69.6 Furman gives up. Furman scores 17.9 more points per game (77.6) than North Texas gives up (59.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 15.2 points. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 18 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Nick Anderson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.