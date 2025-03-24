North Texas plays UT Arlington in NIT matchup

UT Arlington Mavericks (18-13, 12-7 WAC) at North Texas Eagles (24-8, 16-4 AAC) Denton, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (18-13, 12-7 WAC) at North Texas Eagles (24-8, 16-4 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on UT Arlington in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in AAC play is 16-4, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference play. North Texas is third in the AAC in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Tommisha Lampkin leads the Eagles with 10.3 boards.

The Mavericks are 12-7 against WAC teams. UT Arlington has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Texas’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Kyla Deck is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Koi Love is averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mavericks. Avery Brittingham is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

