North Texas plays Rice following Deck’s 27-point game

North Texas Eagles (22-7, 14-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (14-15, 7-10 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Rice after Kyla Deck scored 27 points in North Texas’ 77-56 victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Owls have gone 11-4 at home. Rice ranks second in the AAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Victoria Flores averaging 3.2.

The Eagles are 14-3 in conference games. North Texas scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Rice makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). North Texas has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Adams is averaging seven points and 7.4 rebounds for the Owls. Dominique Ennis is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaaucklyn Moore is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.