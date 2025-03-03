North Texas hosts Wichita State after Washington’s 24-point game

Wichita State Shockers (17-11, 7-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (21-6, 12-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (17-11, 7-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (21-6, 12-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on North Texas after Corey Washington scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 80-72 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green are 13-1 in home games. North Texas is the leader in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Shockers are 7-8 against conference opponents. Wichita State has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Texas scores 68.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 73.0 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than North Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Quincy Ballard is averaging 10.6 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

