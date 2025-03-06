North Texas hosts Charlotte after Graves’ 32-point game

Charlotte 49ers (10-19, 3-13 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (22-6, 13-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Charlotte 49ers (10-19, 3-13 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (22-6, 13-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -14.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays North Texas after Nik Graves scored 32 points in Charlotte’s 78-76 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Mean Green are 14-1 in home games. North Texas averages 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The 49ers are 3-13 in conference matchups. Charlotte has an 8-16 record against teams over .500.

North Texas’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 12.0 more points per game (71.1) than North Texas allows to opponents (59.1).

The Mean Green and 49ers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Graves is averaging 17.4 points for the 49ers. Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 11.1 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.