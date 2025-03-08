North Texas faces Temple following Wright’s 42-point game

North Texas Mean Green (23-6, 14-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (16-14, 8-9 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

North Texas Mean Green (23-6, 14-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (16-14, 8-9 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Temple after Atin Wright scored 42 points in North Texas’ 75-64 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 11-2 on their home court. Temple is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mean Green are 14-3 against conference opponents. North Texas is the leader in the AAC allowing only 59.3 points per game while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Temple averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 68.4 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 78.4 Temple allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 22 points for the Owls. Zion Stanford is averaging 15.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wright is averaging 14.9 points for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.