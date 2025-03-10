North Texas Eagles and East Carolina Pirates play in AAC Tournament

East Carolina Pirates (17-14, 9-10 AAC) vs. North Texas Eagles (23-7, 15-3 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

East Carolina Pirates (17-14, 9-10 AAC) vs. North Texas Eagles (23-7, 15-3 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays East Carolina in the AAC Tournament.

The Eagles are 15-3 against AAC opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. North Texas ranks ninth in the AAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Ereauna Hardaway averaging 3.6.

The Pirates’ record in AAC action is 9-10. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 9.1.

North Texas’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game North Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is scoring 17.1 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Desiree Wooten is averaging 10.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the past 10 games.

Joyner is averaging 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Khia Miller is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

