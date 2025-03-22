North Texas, Arkansas State play in NIT

Arkansas State Red Wolves (25-10, 15-6 Sun Belt) at North Texas Mean Green (25-8, 15-5 AAC) Denton, Texas; Sunday, 7…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (25-10, 15-6 Sun Belt) at North Texas Mean Green (25-8, 15-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Arkansas State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green’s record in AAC play is 15-5, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. North Texas leads the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Red Wolves’ record in Sun Belt action is 15-6. Arkansas State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 3.2.

North Texas’ average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Taryn Todd is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

