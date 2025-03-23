North Texas and UT Arlington play in NIT

UT Arlington Mavericks (18-13, 12-7 WAC) at North Texas Eagles (24-8, 16-4 AAC) Denton, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (18-13, 12-7 WAC) at North Texas Eagles (24-8, 16-4 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and UT Arlington play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in AAC games is 16-4, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference games. North Texas is fourth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 61.8 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Mavericks are 12-7 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is second in the WAC with 15.5 assists per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 4.1.

North Texas’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Kyla Deck is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Taliyah Clark is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 11.6 points. Brittingham is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.