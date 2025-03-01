North Florida hosts Williams and Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-15, 8-9 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-26, 0-17 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-15, 8-9 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-26, 0-17 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on North Florida after Priscilla Williams scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 78-64 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Ospreys have gone 4-10 at home. North Florida allows 74.2 points and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

The Dolphins have gone 8-9 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when winning the turnover battle.

North Florida’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Dolphins square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Edyn Battle is scoring 20.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Dolphins. Saniyah Craig is averaging 14 points and 13.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 59.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

