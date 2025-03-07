North Dakota State plays UMKC in Summit Tournament

UMKC Kangaroos (11-20, 7-9 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (19-10, 11-5 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 3:30 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (11-20, 7-9 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (19-10, 11-5 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays in the Summit Tournament against UMKC.

The Bison are 11-5 against Summit opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 70.0 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Kangaroos are 7-9 against Summit opponents. UMKC ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 29.0% from 3-point range.

North Dakota State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 65.3 points per game, 0.7 more than the 64.6 North Dakota State gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bison. Abbie Draper is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Alayna Contreras is shooting 38.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Kangaroos. Emani Bennett is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

