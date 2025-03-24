North Dakota State and New Mexico State meet in NIT

New Mexico State Aggies (18-15, 10-9 CUSA) at North Dakota State Bison (19-11, 11-6 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8…

New Mexico State Aggies (18-15, 10-9 CUSA) at North Dakota State Bison (19-11, 11-6 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and New Mexico State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bison’s record in Summit games is 11-6, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. North Dakota State is second in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Aggies are 10-9 in CUSA play. New Mexico State ranks fifth in the CUSA giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

North Dakota State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.9 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is averaging 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bison. Molly Lenz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaila Harding is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 8.2 points. Molly Kaiser is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

