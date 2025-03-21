North Caroline excited to host women’s 1st round game for first time since 2015

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart was genuinely upbeat as she met with reporters…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina women’s basketball coach Courtney Banghart was genuinely upbeat as she met with reporters Friday at Carmichael Arena, believing her team is in a good place — both literally and figuratively — as it ramps up preparations for the NCAA Tournament.

It, for one, is home.

The No. 3 seed Tar Heels are in the tournament for the fifth straight year, but Saturday against No. 14 Oregon State will mark the first time in Banghart’s six-year tenure they’ve hosted a first-round game. The last instance was in 2015 with Sylvia Hatchell, when the Tar Heels reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed.

“There are a lot of heavyweights in women’s basketball. But you are one of the heavyweights when you’re hosting in March,” Banghart said. “It’s one of those things that’s not political, it’s actually performance-based.”

North Carolina’s 27 wins are its most since 2014, and while it dealt with some adversity late in the season following injuries to stars Alyssa Ustby and Reniya Kelly, it rebounded to make the ACC semifinals.

“I give my kids a lot of credit for their resilience,” Banghart said. “We knew that we were in position to host firmly, looking at the 2-3 seed, and then those guys went down. You’ve got to find a different way to win.

“Not only is it two impactful all-league players, but one’s your relentless rebounder and one’s your point guard.”

Ustby, a fifth-year senior who’s North Carolina’s top rebounder and second-leading scorer, sat out the final four regular-season games with a knee injury, including a Senior Day loss to Virginia. After returning to average 9.6 points and 10.6 boards in the conference tournament, she’s grateful to have at least one, if not two, more chances to play on her home court.

“Not being able to play on my Senior Night was absolutely heartbreaking,” Ustby said. “I was so upset that I didn’t get to play on the court that I’ve poured so much into for the last five years. That made me even more urgent to secure that hosting spot.”

It’ll be a big challenge for Oregon State (19-13). A year removed from a trip to the Elite Eight, the Beavers weathered a 1-5 start and a mass exodus of transfers to win the WCC Tournament.

“For this group, it’s obviously a super exciting opportunity that they’ve created for themselves,” coach Scott Rueck said. “We know we’re absolutely the underdog going into it. I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Turning the Page

Thursday’s First Four victory over Washington was No. 11 seed Columbia’s first NCAA Tournament win at the Division I level. Knowing the enormity of the occasion, Megan Griffith made sure to give her players time to celebrate. Many were flooded with congratulatory messages from supporters back home.

“The most important thing they could do last night, honestly, was take care of themselves and get a good night sleep,” Griffith said. “Obsessing over West Virginia last night wasn’t going to help them. That was my staff’s job.”

It’s been nearly two weeks since the No. 6 seed Mountaineers’ last game, a 71-65 loss to TCU in the Big 12 semifinals on March 8, but they too have had to quickly readjust. Game-planning has been a juggling act.

“They’re different teams,” West Virginia coach Mark Kellogg said of Columbia and Washington, “so that didn’t completely help either. They do play a little bit differently, but I liked our prep.”

Understudy Success

Before taking the Columbia job in 2016, Griffith spent six seasons at Princeton under Banghart, including four as an assistant coach. To see her take the Ivy League program to new heights has brought Banghart a lot of joy.

“Watching her grow into her own identity as a coach and have her team play her personality, I’m so filled with pride,” Banghart said. “I’m not supposed to be rooting for anybody … but it was really special and I was conflicted.”

