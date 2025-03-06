North Carolina Tar Heels play in ACC Tournament against the Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles (16-16, 7-12 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (25-6, 13-5 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

Boston College Eagles (16-16, 7-12 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (25-6, 13-5 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina plays in the ACC Tournament against Boston College.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 13-5, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. North Carolina averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 20-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 7-12 against ACC teams. Boston College scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

North Carolina averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is averaging 10.7 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

T’Yana Todd is averaging 14 points for the Eagles. Teya Sidberry is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.