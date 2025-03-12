North Carolina plays Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-17, 9-12 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (20-12, 13-7 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2:30…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-17, 9-12 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (20-12, 13-7 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays in the ACC Tournament against Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels have gone 13-7 against ACC teams, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. North Carolina is the top team in the ACC with 38.3 points in the paint led by Ven-Allen Lubin averaging 6.4.

The Fighting Irish are 9-12 against ACC teams. Notre Dame is 7-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Carolina averages 81.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 72.4 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 73.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 76.1 North Carolina allows to opponents.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. North Carolina won the last meeting 74-73 on Jan. 4. Ian Jackson scored 27 to help lead North Carolina to the win, and Markus Burton scored 23 points for Notre Dame.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tar Heels. Lubin is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 70.3% over the last 10 games.

Burton is shooting 44.6% and averaging 21.7 points for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

