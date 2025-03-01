North Carolina Central takes on conference foe Howard

Howard Bison (17-9, 10-1 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-18, 5-6 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (17-9, 10-1 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-18, 5-6 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan Callahan and North Carolina Central host Saniyah King and Howard in MEAC action.

The Eagles are 5-4 on their home court. North Carolina Central has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Bison have gone 10-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard is 1-2 in one-possession games.

North Carolina Central is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 37.1% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game North Carolina Central gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Hinton averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Callahan is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Destiny Howell is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.7 points. King is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.